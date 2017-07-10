One more year (at least) for Johnny Miller as NBC golf analyst

Johnny Miller will continue his 28-year run as NBC’s lead golf analyst for at least one more year.

With his current deal expiring this year and no clear favorite to replace him in the 18th hole booth, the 70-year-old tells Golfweek he has agreed to a one-year extension.

“I was ready to retire at the end of the year, to be real honest with you,” he said shortly before his return to Royal Birkdale, site of his 1976 Open Championship win. “And I’m not sure exactly why, but NBC basically said we need you to do some tournaments next year. So they’re not settled on who might be the next guy in line to take my position.”

Miller is up in the air still on how many events he will work, but expects “eight or nine” to be the number, giving NBC and Golf Channel more time to “segue” someone into the chair beside Dan Hicks.

Since 1990, Miller has been golf’s pre-eminent analyst working alongside Bryant Gumbel, Dick Enberg and now Hicks. His fearlessness in calling out choking and sloppy course management continues to earn him accolades and haters. When Justin Thomas recently broke Miller’s record-to-par low score in the U.S. Open, Miller complimented the feat but was quick to point out that Erin Hills was far from demanding test Oakmont posed when he shot 63 there in 1973. Social media raged as only it can when Miller speaks his mind, yet few could make a case against Miller’s stance.

For NBC, the battle will be to find a comparable talent who has won majors and can offer pointed analysis. Potential replacements include David Feherty, David Duval and Justin Leonard. Yet Miller is a one-of-a-kind talent who still charts each course, tours it each morning to look at hole locations and openly critiques shot selection, even if it makes him unpopular on the range.

“Most likely I will do next year and then that should be probably be it, but hey, who knows. It’s a good job, but somebody’s got to take over eventually. I’ve been doing it 28 years, so I’ve had a pretty good run.”