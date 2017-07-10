OWGR: John Rahm moves to No. 8; Tiger Woods almost out of top 1,000

Jon Rahm climbed to eighth in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, the best mark of his young career.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who on the Irish Open on Sunday, jumped up three spots from 11th. He started the year at No. 137 in the world.

To accommodate for Rahm moving into the top 10, Alex Noren fell to ninth, Rickie Fowler to 10th and Brooks Koepka to 11th.

Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, moved to No. 82, an improvement of 77 spots. He began 2017 at No. 299 in the world.

As for Tiger Woods, his slide in the world rankings continues. He dropped 17 spots to No. 987, which ranks him between South Africa’s Jake Roos and England’s Hugo Dobson.

Woods has never been ranked this low before in his career.