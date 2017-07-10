The Ping G400 Crossover is an updated version of the original G Crossover and was designed to provide hybrid-like distance and iron-style control.

“We felt like we created a new category with the Crossover, with a flat-faced, hybrid-like club that hits the ball high,” said Marty Jertson, Ping’s senior design engineer. “It may look like a driving iron, but it definitely is not a driving iron.”

Like the G400 fairway woods and hybrids, the G400 Crossover has a maraging steel face that is extremely thin, and because the Crossover is hollow, the face can flex at impact. A 20-gram piece of tungsten was added to the toe to offset the hosel’s weight and pull the sweetspot into the center of the hitting area. As a result, Ping said, more ball speed and distance are created.

Some golfers thought the original G Crossover tended to hit shots to the left. Jertson said Ping shifted the center of gravity forward to solve that.

“We could have kept the CG position back and added bulge (curvature from heel to toe) to the face, but we wanted to keep this thing flat,” he said. “So now, toe hits do not cause as much sheering and won’t change the spin axis as much.”

That is an important point to remember about the G400 Crossover. Unlike a hybrid club’s face, which typically is curved both top to bottom and toe to heel, this club’s face is flat, which should allow it to perform like an iron and give players the ability to more easily hit draws and fades.

While the original Crossover had a dark, gunmetal finish, the G400 Crossover has a Hydropearl Chrome finish that creates 40 percent less friction and performs better when hitting from wet conditions or the rough.

The Ping G400 Crossover is available as a 3-, 4- and 5-iron replacement and comes standard with a Ping Alta CB shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip for $247.50 each.