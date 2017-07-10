Ping G400 fairway wood

With the G400 fairway woods, Ping’s goal was to create more ball speed to help players hit the ball farther while keeping each club easy to hit.

Ping used a maraging stainless steel face that is 28 percent thinner than the face in the G fairway woods. At impact, the face flexes 30 percent more, which results in a ball-speed increase of 2 mph.

The ultra-thin, 17-4 stainless steel crown – which features turbulators (aerodynamic bumps) near the seam where the face and the top meet – is cast to just .48 mm thickness. That saves a significant amount of weight, which Ping’s designers were able to reposition in the back of the sole in the form of a trapezoid-shaped weight. Having that much weight in the back of the head not only drops the center of gravity, which helps players get the ball in the air more easily, it increases the moment of inertia and makes the head less prone to twisting on off-center hits.

Each G400 fairway wood has a five-setting, adjustable hosel that allows players to increase the club’s loft by .6 degrees or decrease it by 1 degree.

The standard G400 fairway wood is available as a 3-wood (14.5 degrees), 5-wood (17.5 degrees), 7-wood (20.5 degrees) and 9-wood (23.5 degrees).

The company also made a 13-degree Stretch 3 version designed to be a secondary driving option with the capability to be hit off turf as well. The Stretch 3’s shaft is the same length (43 inches) as the standard 3-wood, but the club has a larger head and a CG that is slightly more forward to lower spin.

Ping also designed an SF Tec version of the G400 fairway woods, available in three lofts. The extra weight in these clubs is positioned more toward the heel to encourage a closed face at impact for golfers who tend to slice the ball. Each SF Tec version also has 1.5 degrees more loft than the standard G400 fairway wood to help create backspin instead of slice-producing sidespin.

The G400 fairway woods come standard with Ping Alba CB graphite shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips for $287.50 each.