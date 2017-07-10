Ping G400 hybrid

Like the drivers and the fairway woods in the G400 family, the Ping G400 hybrids utilize a hot face and strategically positioned weight to create more ball speed and forgiveness.

“It gravitates more toward a fairway wood-style hybrid,” said Marty Jertson, Ping’s senior design engineer. “The technologies used in this club mirror a fairway wood, for the most part.”

At the heart of the club is a new maraging steel face that is 11 percent thinner and 35 percent more flexible than the face in the Ping G hybrids. That helps the club achieve 1.5 mph more ball speed and five more yards of distance. The face was given a unique texture treatment that helps reduce backspin.

By utilizing a thin 17-4 stainless steel crown (.48 millimeters thick), Ping designers were able to shift more weight to areas of the head that improve performance, such as the back portion of the sole. There, a machined weight lowers the center of gravity, which makes it easier to hit the G400 hybrids higher in the air. The added weight also increases the moment of inertia to help the clubs resist twisting on off-center hits.

While there is no adjustable hosel designed into the G400 hybrids, the hosels can be bent up to 2 degrees by a custom fitter to adjust the lie angle.

The G400 hybrids are available as a 2- (17 degrees), 3- (19 degrees), 4- (22 degrees), 5- (26 degrees) and 6-iron (30 degrees) replacement. Each comes standard with a counterbalanced Ping Alta CB shaft and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip for $247.50.