The Ping G400 irons combine some previously used technologies with new design features to deliver more distance and forgiveness to mid- and higher-handicap players.

In the back of the clubs, golfers can easily see the Cor-Eye feature, which was introduced two years ago in the GMax irons. The round section helps activate the sole, face and top rail to increase ball speed across a wider area.

“Because of how we were able to enhance Cor-Eye, this is a distance iron that does not have hot spots,” said Marty Jertson, Ping’s senior design engineer. “The Cor-Eye locally stiffens the face, because we don’t want the iron to bend like a driver. In a driver, you want a trampoline effect, but in an iron, you want the face to hinge at the bottom while the top rail relaxes. That adds distance while also adding launch angle. Cor-Eye forces the flexing to happen at the joints.”

To further enhance face flex, the back of each G400 iron has a cavity not only at the bottom but also under the top rail. This is a first for Ping, and it helps expand the sweetspot vertically.

“We also gave the irons a three-piece, multi-material aluminum and elastomer badge,” Jertson said. “The elastomer we chose is called Santoprene, and it is really good at absorbing the vibrations post impact. So, again, it’s a way for us to make a distance iron that feels phenomenal at impact.”

The G400 irons feature a Hydropearl Chrome finish that reduces friction through turf by up to 40 percent and helps improve spin in wet conditions and when hitting from rough.

Compared to the G irons, which the G400 replaces in Ping’s line up, Jertson said, “People are going to see about 4 percent higher flight, a 5-yard increase in distance and lower spin, which is an important variable for an iron that goes high. The clubs will go through the turf better, and the dispersion is going to be tighter.”

The G400 irons come standard with Ping AWT steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips for $125 per club, or $137.50 per club with Ping Alta graphite shafts. Several other shaft options, including True Temper Dynamic Gold, Project X and Nippon NS Pro Modus, are available with no up-charge.