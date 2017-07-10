Pregnant sheep found dead on golf course in apparent bizarre crime spree

We give you a strange and gruesome tale out of New Zealand, reported by stuff.co.nz.

A grisly discovery occurred Friday at Patea Golf Course in the Taranaki region of New Zealand, as six pregnant sheep were found dead near the clubhouse.

If you don’t want to hear the full gruesome details, you can stop here.

If you’re still with us, the sheep had their throats cuts, shoulders and legs amputated and their stomachs slit open.

“They cut their throats – not enough to kill them. They’ve been left to walk around until they collapsed,” local sergeant Kyle Davie told stuff.co.nz. “Then they’ve been massacred basically. I’m hoping they were dead by then, it’s certainly something they didn’t deserve.”

The six sheep were also pregnant with 13 lambs, making this an even greater tragedy.

The sheep belonged to local landowner Bevan Dobson, who had previously lost sheep to thieves and in a dog attack.

This one stood out, though, for the brutality of the perpetrator.

“To do that – the mentality of that person to slaughter a sheep like that. … What’s next, some (person) walking along the street?” Dobson said.

Apparently, this is believed to be another in a series of criminal behavior from the same individual.

As stuff.co.nz notes, local police believe this latest incident is connected to two police cars getting their tires slashed the same night as the sheep deaths. There’s also believed to be a connection with incidents earlier in the week: a trash bin was set on fire at a nearby beach and the tires were also slashed on a tourist’s car.

There was a person of interest as of Monday morning, but local police are advising residents to be careful and offer any information they can on this suspected perpetrator.

“We suggest that some people in the town will know who did it,” Davie said. “If someone has heard talk around town, they may not have evidence to support it, but we’d still like to hear from them.”

After the latest incident, we’re probably all hoping this is the end of this bizarre and awful spree.