Titleist 818H1 and 818H2 hybrids arrive on the PGA and European tours

Two weeks ago, Titleist took prototype 718 AP1, AP2, AP3, CB, MB and T-MB irons to the Quicken Loans National. At the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic and European Tour’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open this week, pros get their first chance to put the new 818 prototype hybrids into play.

Starting two years ago with the release of the 716 iron family, Titleist began tying hybrid releases with irons instead of woods, because the company sees hybrids as iron replacements. While representatives from the brand are tight-lipped on details, there are a few interesting things the picture below reveals.

First, there are two 818 hybrids, the 818H1 and the 818H2. That keeps with the naming conventions Titleist has established. What is new is the addition of a moveable weight cartridge in the toe.

Titleist began using a weight system like this, called SureFit CG, in the 917 drivers and 917 fairway woods last season. The weight cartridges enable a neutral, draw or fade bias, adding versatility and enabling more shot-shaping. The 816 hybrids, which the 818 hybrids surely will replace, did not have an adjustable weight.

It also appears Titleist has updated the Active Recoil System, the channel in the sole that runs behind the leading edge. The channel in the 917 woods was covered to keep debris out, and adding that feature to a hybrid – which may be hit from fairway, sand and rough – makes a lot of sense.

A SureFit adjustable hosel mechanism is also visible.

The 818H1 likely will be larger with a slightly more rounded shape to appeal to golfers who like fairway wood-style hybrids. The 818H2 likely will produce less spin, have a slightly lower ball flight and be designed to appeal to golfers who like iron-style hybrids.

Golfweek will report more details about the 818H1 and 818H2 hybrids as they become available.