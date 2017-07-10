Tyrrell Hatton goes albatross, hole-in-one on back-to-back holes in casual round

These guys are good.

OK, that’s a PGA Tour slogan. But it applies to the European Tour as well.

Tyrrell Hatton, a rising 25-year-old Englishman, has struggled of late, missing three consecutive cuts.

The latest early exit came at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, where he went 75-70.

But don’t take that to mean you could beat him in a casual round at the moment. Hatton is already a European Tour winner and had a stretch from October to March where he finished top 25 in 12 straight events. He’s currently No. 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

And yeah, a guy making big money on the European Tour (he’s also a special temporary PGA Tour member this season and has earned nearly $700,000 in 10 PGA Tour starts in 2016-17) is so good he’s almost impossible for even a scratch to beat on any day.

With all that said, let’s alert you to this: Hatton, apparently playing a casual round Monday, made an albatross and an ace on back-to-back holes.

Seriously.

Don't think il ever do this again….

Holed a 4 iron, first ever albatross, next hole par 3, holed my 8 iron.

Back to back hole outs 😱😱😱 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) July 10, 2017

We don’t care if this was just a random round with friends, that’s unbelievable. The odds would agree, as the National Hole-In-One Registry once pegged the chances of a golfer making two hole-in-ones in the same round at 67 million to one.

Then add on the fact this is consecutive holes, and one of these is an albatross (more rare than a hole-in-one). The odds of completing this albatross-ace feat would be insane (granted a top-25 player in the world doing this may take the odds down a little).

We wish Hatton had video of this delightful double, but this is really not something you can predict ahead of time and have the camera rolling for.

He did offer recordings of his reaction to this feat, which is a nice consolation.

Reaction videos from back to back hole outs… can't believe that just happened 🙈😂😂 #albatross #holeinone #backtoback #ohmygod #golf A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

We hope you enjoyed that, Tyrrell. Meanwhile, we’re sitting here jealously with no albatrosses or holes-in-one ever.