Drivers used by Top 10 in Official World Golf Ranking

While some of the game’s highest-ranked players utilize their driver to attack a golf course, others, while not being short off the tee, rely on their driver to set up other parts of their game.

For example, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy’s tremendous length allows them to hit over trouble and leave short irons and wedges into many par 4s. Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson utilize driver to set up their aggressive iron games.

One commonality among the players, no matter whether they are among the most powerful or not, is they have drivers built specifically for their swings. Here are the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and the drivers they use, with their average driving distance and strokes gained: off-the-tee average this season:

1. Dustin Johnson

(312.2 yards; 1.107 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 TS X shaft

2. Hideki Matsuyama

(301.8 yards; 0.64 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 TX shaft

3. Jordan Spieth

(291.4 yards; 0.019 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

4. Rory McIlroy

(311.8 yards; 1.261 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5 degrees adjusted to 8.25), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver 70 X TS shaft

5. Sergio Garcia

(299.6 yards; 1.076 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80 TX shaft

6. Jason Day

(298.6 yards; 0.285 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

7. Henrik Stenson

(285.7 yards; 0.109 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 62X shaft

8. Jon Rahm

(305.1 yards; 0.987 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

9. Alex Noren

(290.5 yards; 0.079 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 53X shaft

10. Rickie Fowler

(298.9 yards; 0.331 strokes gained: off-the-tee)

Driver: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft