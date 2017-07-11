Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 John Deere Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s John Deere Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Kyle Stanley. No reason he can’t win a second straight start. Owns four top-22 finishes in seven JDC starts, including runner-up in 2011. Hits fairways and greens, and can make lots of birdies when he’s on. He’s on right now. Also like: Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie and Kevin Streelman. All three are good from tee to green, are playing well and have past success here.

Jonathan Byrd ($6,800). Made 10 of 12 cuts here, and is coming off a weekend showing at the Greenbrier. Also like Cody Gribble ($6,500) as a super-cheap option. Fade: Bubba Watson. Game just isn’t what it was. Couldn’t contend at Greenbrier, a place he’s had success at. Things won’t get better this week.

Kevin Casey