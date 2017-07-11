Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 John Deere Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s John Deere Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Kyle Stanley. No reason he can’t win a second straight start. Owns four top-22 finishes in seven JDC starts, including runner-up in 2011. Hits fairways and greens, and can make lots of birdies when he’s on. He’s on right now.
- Also like: Charles Howell III, Chez Reavie and Kevin Streelman. All three are good from tee to green, are playing well and have past success here.
- Sleeper: David Hearn. T-14 or better in three of last four Tour starts, and lost to Jordan Spieth in playoff here in 2013.
- DraftKings bargain: Jonathan Byrd ($6,800). Made 10 of 12 cuts here, and is coming off a weekend showing at the Greenbrier. Also like Cody Gribble ($6,500) as a super-cheap option.
- Fade: Bubba Watson. Game just isn’t what it was. Couldn’t contend at Greenbrier, a place he’s had success at. Things won’t get better this week.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Zach Johnson. It’s amazing he’s only won the Deere once considering he’s finishes top 3 here overall six times His 2017 hasn’t been inspiring, but he’s playing better than his results show and he should find his groove again at a course where he’s extremely comfortable.
- Also like: Jamie Lovemark and Charley Hoffman. Hole a makeable birdie putt on the 71st hole, and Lovemark may have been your Greenbrier champion. His play has been promising since the Nelson, too, so he comes in on months of stellar form. TPC Deere Run is a great course for the precise Charley Hoffman when he’s on, and he’s only finished eighth and T-3 in his last two starts, at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, respectively.
- Sleeper: Kelly Kraft. He was T-5 at TPC Deere Run in 2016, plus he’s found something. A T-43 at Quicken Loans was followed by a T-5 at Greenbrier. Granted he missed consecutive cuts right after a T-28-second stretch earlier this year, but he should avoid a similar trap at a venue he likes.
- DraftKings bargain: Michael Kim ($6,900). No reason to stop now. Tabbed Kim in this spot last week and he posted a T-29 at this low price, and it could have been better, too. His solid run of play continues, and it’s only a matter of time before he turns that into contention.
- Fade: Bud Cauley. His stretch of three straight top 10s is several weeks in the past and has been replaced by missed cuts in two of his last three starts. Aside from his T-8 last year, he’s never shown much love for this venue. With his form nowhere to be found, I’ll pass.
