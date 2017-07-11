Florida man diving for golf balls punches way out of gator attack

Florida man.

Diving for golf balls.

Alligator.

But this time, the story has a twist.

Scott Lahodik was attacked by a gator while diving for golf balls in a lake near Fort Myers before he punched his away from the animal.

Lahodik told Fox 13 he socked the prehistoric reptile in the eyes after the gator grabbed his arm while he was grabbing golf balls and wouldn’t let go.

“He just came and, full blast, grabbed my arm all the way back in his throat and then he started to roll with me,” Lahodik told the TV station.

“He rolled a couple times and then he still didn’t let go so I knew I had to do something, so I started punching him up by the eye and then he let go.”

The attack on Friday left Lahodik with 400 stitches and staples in his arm.

Lahodik retired from the military 29 years ago and has been diving for golf balls since. He drove away from the scene in a golf cart to get medical help and likely would not have survived had he stayed on the scene.

Lahodik’s wife, Maritza, said his survival was a miracle.

“I got a call with him screaming on the other line with a gut-wrenching sound telling me that he had been attacked by an alligator,” she said.

“Given the fact that this gator was the size that it was, where it happened and how it had happened, I have no qualms about saying that this was a miracle, that I believe that God was protecting him.”