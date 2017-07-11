Lexi Thompson gains strength from mother as she enters U.S. Women's Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Lexi Thompson’s mom, Judy, sat quietly in the last row of the media room on Tuesday. Judy’s presence alone at Trump National Golf Club gives strength to the tour’s top American.

Last week, Lexi’s mother had her last radiation treatment for uterine cancer. She was diagnosed shortly after the Kingsmill Championship.

“I was trying to focus as much as I could on the golf course,” said Lexi, “but it was tough inside.”

This marks Thompson’s 11th U.S. Women’s Open appearance. The 22-year-old’s best finish came in 2014 when she placed seventh.

It’s actually her second time at Trump National Golf Club. She lost to Ariya Jutanugarn in the third round of the 2009 U.S. Girls’ Junior but doesn’t remember much about the place. After playing 18 holes on Monday and nine on Tuesday, she feels the Old Course suits her game.

“It’s definitely a longer golf course,” said Thompson. “You would like shorter clubs coming into these greens with the runoffs and the slopes of them being there.”

It has been a dramatic year for Thompson, who was embroiled in a rules controversy at the ANA Inspiration that resulted in a four-stroke penalty. She’d go on to win the Kingsmill Championship in record fashion and record two runner-up finishes in the weeks after learning of her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

The controversial ruling on Thompson mis-marking her ball at ANA became a hot topic again on Sunday after John Rahm avoided a penalty at the Irish Open over a similar situation.

When asked what she thought of how the USGA’s new standard of reasonable judgement was applied in this case, Thompson said she hadn’t seen the clip.

“I don’t watch golf really, you know,” she said. “I have so much of golf. I’m more of a movie watcher.”