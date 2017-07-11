Assistant pro Monday qualifies for John Deere – with closing back-to-back eagles

Kurt Slattery always dreamed of playing in the John Deere Classic. Now, after some Monday-qualifying heroics, the 27-year-old assistant pro has realized that dream.

Slattery, who played college golf at Western Illinois and now is an assistant pro at Pinnacle Country Club, was 3 under through 17 holes of Monday’s John Deere Classic qualifier at Pinnacle. At that point, Slattery figured he needed to get to 5 under to have a shot at getting into a playoff for the fourth and final spot in this week’s John Deere Classic.

“Standing on the 18th tee when I was 3 under par, I knew I had to make eagle to do it,” Slattery told the Quad-City Times.

He did, carding eagle at the par-5 18th to shoot 5-under 67 and get into a 7-for-1 playoff. But Slattery wasn’t done yet. He then holed a 44-yard pitch on the first playoff hole for his second straight eagle to win the playoff.

Former Florida standout Sam Horsfield shot 6-under 66, as did Cliff Kresge and Matt Lee, to also Monday qualify.