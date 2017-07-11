Scott Piercy declines British Open spot, Anirban Lahiri added to field

Scott Piercy declined his exemption for the 2017 British Open and will be replaced in the field by Anirban Lahiri.

Piercy, 38, did not provide a reason for not playing in the July 20-23 major championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. Piercy, ranked 67th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has missed six of his last nine cuts, and hasn’t made the weekend in four straight majors after tying for second at last year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Lahiri, 30, is ranked 68th in the world and tied for 17th at the Travelers in his last start. That came after his T-2 at The Memorial.

This will be Lahiri’s fifth British Open start. He’s made three of four cuts in the championship, including a T-30 in 2015 at St. Andrews. His best major finish is a T-5 at the 2015 PGA Championship.

The next three competitors on the reserve list: Tony Finau, James Hahn and Danny Lee.