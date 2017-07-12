'Golf Guy' spotted in Scotland, stroking putts at the airport

Remember the Jim Rome segment on “Golf Guy?”

You know, the guy who is wearing more logos than a NASCAR driver. The guy who is a 28-handicap but insists on playing from the tips. The guy who just pumped a sleeve into the water but wants to give you a swing tip. Yes, that guy.

How else do you know you’re “Golf Guy?” You wear your spikes to the airport and practice your putting stroke while waiting for your baggage.

Like this guy in Scotland, captured on video by Stewart Cink’s caddie, Taylor Ford:

. I have so many questions to ask him. The first one is why? What's the urgency? Did you forget your normal pair of shoes? pic.twitter.com/54apY7OoH0 — Taylor Ford (@_TFORD) July 11, 2017

Emiliano Grillo, who was pictured in the first video, knows very well that was “Golf Guy.”