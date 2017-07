John Daly and his family made a special trip to Washington, D.C., to drop by the Oval Office on Wednesday and pay a visit to President Donald Trump, who Daly calls a “great friend.”

Great Day at the White House seeing one of my grt friends @realDonaldTrump whose Making America Great Again! #POTUS 💯🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gnlx9lxMj6 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017

Great to also see the Speaker of the House walk in @newtgingrich & Author of New York Times #1Seller #UnderstandingTrump 💯🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sKDo3iow4u — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017

Trump is expected to attend the U.S. Women’s Open this weekend at his own course, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.