Report: Lee Westwood splits with Chubby Chandler, will join IMG

The golf world has already gone through one major split this summer. Now, it will have to endure another one.

According to a Telegraph report, Lee Westwood has parted ways with his manager of 24 years, Chubby Chandler, and left International Sports Management. The Telegraph reports that Westwood is joining IMG.

ISM confirmed the split to the Telegraph but declined to elaborate. Westwood, 44, also avoided comment. ISM no longer lists Westwood among its represented players on its website.

While the reason remains unclear, the report notes that there is believed to be a legal dispute going on between the golfer and the agency.

Chandler started ISM in 1989, and Westwood, along with Darren Clarke, was one of Chandler’s earliest signings. During their 24 years together, Westwood and Chandler developed a strong friendship. They owned several racehorses together, including one named “Hoof It.”

Westwood, 44, is a former World No. 1 who is now ranked 57th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Though he has never won a major, he does have 11 top-5 finishes in major championships. He’ll compete at next week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale.

ISM, which is based in Manchester, England, still represents notables such as Clarke, Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett, Anirban Lahiri, Joost Luiten, Chesson Hadley, Peter Uihlein and Matthias Schwab.

The Telegraph predicts that Westwood’s new manager at IMG will be Guy Kinnings.