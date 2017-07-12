Stephen Curry, Tony Romo highlight American Century Championship field

Stephen Curry is getting a lot of golf in this offseason. After receiving a sponsor exemption last month to play in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in August, the Golden State Warriors star will highlight the field for the American Century Championship.

The event will take play Friday-Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Modified stableford scoring will be used, with 10 points for an albatross, eight points for a hole-in-one, six points for eagle, three points for birdie, one point for par, no points for bogey, and minus-two points for double bogey or worse.

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Mark Mulder, a two-time champion of the event, will look to defend his title from 2016. But Curry will be among his closest challengers, as will former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who will tee it up in the Western Amateur later this month.

Other notables in the field: Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Ray Romano, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Charles Woodson.

Woodson, a 20-handicap, told the San Francisco Chronicle: “I thought it would be fun, especially playing in front of a bunch of fans — to see if I can transfer that focus from football to golf. The difference is, I’ve played football all my life. I can roll out of bed and play football. I’m very average in golf. My focus better be top notch.”

The American Century Championship will be broadcast on NBCSN on Friday from 4-7 p.m. ET, and on NBC on Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 p.m. ET each day.