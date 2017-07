Ben Curtis, winner of the 2003 British Open, will not play in this year’s edition of the Open at Royal Birkdale. His withdrawal means Tony Finau will earn his second start in the game’s oldest major championship.

Finau, 27, tied for 18th last year at Royal Troon in his Open debut. His best major finish is a T-10 showing at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

I don't know the circumstances behind Bens Withdrawal but I'm grateful to be playing in another @TheOpen 😁 https://t.co/aPson0JOYy — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) July 12, 2017

The next three competitors on the reserve list are as follows: James Hahn, Danny Lee and Jim Furyk.