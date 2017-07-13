Cameron Champ wins Trans-Miss Amateur, builds Walker Cup case

Final results

Cameron Champ is quickly building a major case to be on this year’s U.S. Walker Cup team.

The Texas A&M rising senior won the Trans-Miss Amateur after the final round was canceled because of inclement weather on Thursday. At 9 under through 54 holes, Champ beat runners-up Collin Morikawa and Stoney Crouch by four shots. Champ’s Aggies teammate Chandler Phillips was solo fourth at 4 under.

Champ, a native of Sacramento, Calif., wasn’t on the Walker Cup radar before this summer, though he did have a nice junior season in Lubbock, a season that included a victory at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational last fall. But in the past month, Champ not only qualified for the U.S. Open via sectional qualifying, he made the cut at Erin Hills and finished T-32, a shot back of low-amateur Scottie Scheffler, while at the same time wowing the golf world with his supreme length off the tee.

After the U.S. Open, Champ earned medalist honors at the North and South Amateur before falling in match play at Pinehurst No. 2.

Champ is ranked No. 32 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and will surely move up after his Trans-Miss victory. The way he is playing this summer certainly warrants consideration by the USGA for the Walker Cup, which will take place Sept. 9-10 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Defending champion Will Zalatoris, another Walker Cup hopeful, finished T-10 along with mid-amateur Stewart Hagestad, among others. Hagestad, the defending U.S. Mid-Amateur champ and low amateur at the Masters this year, is already expected to make the Walker Cup team.

Other Walker Cup hopefuls Scheffler (probably a lock) and Scheffler’s Texas teammate Doug Ghim finished T-23 and T-14, respectively. Juniors Cole Hammer and Davis Shore, each thought to have an outside shot at making the Walker Cup team, both missed the cut.