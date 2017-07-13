Donald Trump's used clubs sell for $29,798 at auction

A set of personal golf irons once owned by President Donald Trump have sold for $29,798, according to Boston-based RR Auction.

The used full set of TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons, 3-PW, were gifted to his personal caddie, Andrew Lombardo at Trump National in Bedminster.

It was expected the clubs would fetch at least $30,000, RR had said.

Each iron features a True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shaft with red-and-black Golf Pride Dual Durometer grip, and the hosel of each clubhead is engraved, “D. Trump.”

From 2004 to 2008, Lombardo served as Assistant Caddie Master and Director of Outdoor Operations while employed at Bedminster, caddying for Trump over 100 times from the day the club first opened until his resignation in 2008, including twice during the filming of The Apprentice.