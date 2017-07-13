WATCH Justin Rose's epic hole-out from '98 British Open in Lego form

Justin Rose has a major championship, an Olympic gold medal and a dozen other wins between the PGA and European tours.

None have involved Royal Birkdale, but the course is arguably the site of his most special moment in golf. It was 19 years ago that Rose made a stunning run at the 1998 Open Championship, contending at Royal Birkdale on his way to a T-4 finish as a 17-year-old.

Amazingly, that remains his best showing in the Open Championship.

That 1998 performance ended in incredible fashion, too, with this hole-out birdie.

With the Open returning to Royal Birkdale next week, it’s the perfect time to bring the memory of that shot back.

And why not in Lego form? Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has become known for his Lego re-creations of sporting events.

In golf, he first came to the fore with his depiction of Lego Graham DeLaet. He would later give us footage of Lego Tiger Woods jarring his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. And there was the Lego version of Payne Stewart’s winning putt at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Naturally then, he would do a Lego re-creation of Rose’s shot. Teaming up with Golf Channel, Jacobs executed it to perfection.

I had a lot of fun collaborating with the @golfchannel on this project. I can't wait for @theopen to get under way. I will always remember this shot by @justinprose99 A post shared by Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look as well.

Here's a little behind the scenes time lapse of the @justinprose99 video I just did for the @golfchannel to promote #TheOpen A post shared by Jared Jacobs (@goldyeller) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Way to go, kid! Well … adult. You get the picture. These Lego depictions never get old.