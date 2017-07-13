Some are (righteously) upset over video trend of people getting run over by golf carts

We’ll be unequivocal: This trend is not only bad for golf, it’s also detrimental to society in general.

The trend we’re referring to is that of friends running each other over with golf carts … and capturing it on film. This stuff is going seriously viral.

Is this real life?

Yes, unfortunately it is. For The Win’s Luke Kerr-Dineen gave a nice written bashing of this trend here.

Essentially it appears this whole trend started because of the random reemergence earlier this month of this popular Vine.

sorry not sorry! 😂 👉🏻(@bestvines #bestvines) A post shared by BestVines (@bestvines) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

From there, golfers in carts had a field day. This trend is simply not smart, but here are some examples of what we’re talking about to give you a picture.

CHOO CHOOOOO (@flans1234) A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Dam water hazard 😣😣 #golfgods #goodmates #timeforaswim A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Parking on top of your friends dead body is barbaric @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

And he was never heard from or seen again. A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

We get there’s humor to this in some way? But mostly this is all just danger and pain.

Thankfully, some sage voices have come to the fore against this practice. We mentioned Kerr-Dineen’s scathing rebuke above.

Interestingly, there’s dissension within Barstool Sports (one of the main purveyors of this viral trend) over these videos. Riggs and Trent, the pair that run Barstool’s Fore Play golf podcast and is at the forefront of the site’s golf coverage, stand forcefully against this practice – to the disagreement of those in charge at Barstool.

And there are now also professional golfers and caddies speaking out against this trend.

I don't even know where to start with these videos of bros running over bros in golf carts. Never seen anything like it in my life. — Roberto Castro (@cicioCASTRO) July 13, 2017

Without a doubt the dumbest and most dangerous internet "thing" I've ever seen — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 13, 2017

I'm all for golf course shenanigans w/ my buddies but if you run me over w/ a cart, know that I'll get up & swing my club at your kneecaps. — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) July 10, 2017

Should you have fun in a casual round of golf? Absolutely. Be loose out there, it’s supposed to be enjoyable.

But potentially giving somebody a crippling back, hip, leg, etc., injury as a goof? That isn’t what we consider “enjoyable.”

If you’re contemplating making one of these videos, here’s some advice: Heed the voices above and perish that foolish thought.