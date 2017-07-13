Peyton Manning played golf with Trump in part because of Arnold Palmer

It was a good Wednesday night for Peyton Manning as he gave a strong performance as host of the ESPYs – where Sergio Garcia and Ariya Jutanugarn took home golf’s honors.

But his greatest showing may’ve come the previous day when he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel dug into the fact that Manning played a round of golf with President Donald Trump last month, and the quarterback legend didn’t shy away at all.

Trump was the one who invited Manning for the round of golf. Was there a temptation not to accept? Manning admitted that plenty of people – he joked that Kimmel was among this group – told him he should not join Trump for the round.

But Manning decided it was better if he played. He iterated that no matter what one may believe, you don’t turn down an invitation to play with the leader of the free world.

“I think it would have been almost un-American to have said no,” Manning told Kimmel.

That’s a pretty fair belief to have, but it had to come from somewhere. Manning said it was a quote from Arnold Palmer that spoke to him here.

“I heard Arnold Palmer say one time, ‘If the President of the United States ever asks you to play golf, you do it. It’s a no-brainer,’ ” Manning said.

Palmer’s massive influence in golf is still being felt after his passing.

As for playing with Trump, Manning called it “a fantastic experience.” And when Kimmel pressed him on whether Trump cheated (which the president has been accused of multiple times in the past), Manning said there was nothing fishy.

“I counted his strokes,” Manning said. “I counted them all. … He played it honest.”

Here’s the full Kimmel segment of Manning talking Trump.