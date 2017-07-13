Dylan Meyer's goals: Become President and marry Nicki Minaj

Meet Dylan Meyer. The Illinois rising senior just turned 22, is from Evansville, Ind., and he’s one of the best amateur golfers in the world. He has his own emoji, he likes to deejay (his Twitter handle is @DJ_DFunk for a reason) and he’ll be teeing it up in this week’s John Deere Classic, his first PGA Tour event.

Oh, and he hopes to one day be President of the United States.

“I think it’s a great idea because I love politics, and I think getting into the whole deal and the whole deal with (Donald) Trump and everything like that, always getting in there and kind of distracting things and disturbing the peace, which is nice,” Meyer said. “Kind of getting away from the whole political system that’s built up now, it’s kind of nice to have someone that’s an outsider come in and do this.

“So it would be good for me to kind of build that up and be an outsider later on down the road. It would be so cool to get in there in that White House and kind of run some stuff.”

Said Meyer’s Illinois teammate Nick Hardy: “I think the plan is I am his running mate and the First Lady is Nicki Minaj.“

Meyer responded: “That is true. That is a true comment.”

Need @DJ_DFunk @NickHardy8 and @NICKIMINAJ in the White House like I need air to breathe 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xnXjP8TYQ3 — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) July 12, 2017

Yes, Meyer is a big fan of Nicki Minaj. In fact, he’s spent a good amount of time this past month on social media trying to get the attention of the hip hop star. Take a look:

You should prolly take a listen to this so you can get to know your future boyfriend 🤓 @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/4yPX749TSY — Dylan Meyer🤓 (@DJ_DFunk) July 8, 2017

You'd be a rich man. But really @NICKIMINAJ, just slide thru and get this date going. #WineNDine https://t.co/xdXJZsddW4 — Dylan Meyer🤓 (@DJ_DFunk) July 8, 2017

Think about this headline on @people "@NICKIMINAJ dating out her comfort zone with golfer that looks like an emoji 🤓" P.S. slide in my DMs — Dylan Meyer🤓 (@DJ_DFunk) June 25, 2017

So far Minaj hasn’t responded to Meyer. Maybe she’s playing hard to get? We don’t know, but we say keep trying Dylan. Persistence is key!