Live blog: 2017 John Deere Classic, Round 1

The PGA Tour is in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

John Deere Classic tracker

UPDATE No. 2 (11:16 a.m. ET): Ben Martin and Charles Howell III are both 5 under and co-leaders already. Martin goes out in 30 on the front nine while Howell is 5 under through after starting on No. 10 tee.

UPDATE No. 1 (9:58 a.m. ET): Zach Johnson takes the early lead after starting birdie-birdie-birdie.

