Sergio Garcia, Ariya Jutanugarn win 2017 Best Golfer ESPY awards

Sergio Garcia and Ariya Jutanugarn took home Best Golfer ESPY awards Thursday night at the annual ESPN awards show.

Garcia is still riding high from his Masters victory in April, when he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to capture his first career major at age 37. Currently ranked No. 5 in the world, Garcia also won the the European Tour’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic in May and finished T-2 at the BMW International Open last month.

Jutanugarn captured LPGA Rolex Player of the Year honors last season, besting Lydia Ko by winning a remarkable five times along with 11 top-10 finishes. She scored her first win this season at the Manulife LPGA Classic last month and is currently third on the money list behind Lexi Thompson and So Yeon Ryu.

It’s the first such honor for either player, with Jordan Spieth winning Best Male Golfer each of the past two years. Lydia Ko was also a back-to-back winner of Best Female Golfer in 2015-16.