Charles Barkley's cross-handed swing actually looks normal (kind of)

Charles Barkley’s golf game may actually be coming around. Wait, did we really just say that?

The NBA legend is at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course in Nevada for the American Century Championship.

Thankfully, Golf.com got some footage of Barkley playing his pro-am round Thursday. Barkley is known to have a swing that is hard to watch (an extreme euphemism).

But his pro-am round showed a MUCH improved action.

Charles Barkley is showing off an improved golf swing this year. Yes, that's not saying much, but still! pic.twitter.com/6X1R7s9FGg — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 14, 2017

Wow. That action actually looks … somewhat normal.

OK, yeah that famous hitch is still in there on the first swing. But it’s a lot less pronounced than usual and doesn’t seem to hinder his action. And the second swing here looks pretty much completely normal.

Another video of Barkley’s swing emerged Friday, and this version may show the best motion yet.

There’s barely a hitch here at all and the swing works perfectly! Is this really Charles Barkley we’re still talking about??

He even has a twist in this one, too, as he goes cross-handed here.

Charles Barkley's wearing a construction hat at #ACCGolf and his swing's not bad! pic.twitter.com/M3LtxxLGWB — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 14, 2017

We’re not really sure what’s going on, but Barkley is suddenly looking like a potentially really good golfer again (before his hitch issues, he was a single-digit handicap).

Maybe up is down now. With this development, anything is possible.