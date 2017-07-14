Former Augusta National chairman Hootie Johnson dies at 86

Former Augusta National chairman William “Hootie” Johnson died Friday morning at age 86, according to a post from the official Masters Instagram account.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are today mourning the loss of William Woodward “Hootie” Johnson, our beloved Chairman Emeritus,” Augusta National chairman Billy Payne said in a statement. “Hootie passed away this morning at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional service to our Club, our Tournament and the game of golf.”

Johnson served as Chairman of Augusta National for eight years, beginning in May of 1998. His contributions included expanded television coverage and overseeing a host of on-course renovations.

“At all times, Hootie selflessly served as my personal mentor on matters here at Augusta National and the Masters, as well as in business and life. He impressed upon me his obsession for constant improvement and a love for Augusta National that will forever remain unmatched. As the current Chairman, I owe an immeasurable debt to Hootie Johnson, and I will think him every day for what he has meant to me personally as well as to the legacy of Augusta National and the Masters.”