LPGA cracking down on dress code for players

A stricter dress code is coming for LPGA players.

As Golf Digest reports, the LPGA will enforce a dress code policy starting Monday, July 17, that cracks down on athletic wear.

What do the restrictions on athletic wear entail?

Here’s the list, via Golf Digest, sent in an email from LPGA Player President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman to the players:

Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback)

Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

Joggers are NOT allowed

Goetze-Ackerman sent the email on July 2 that clearly outlined it as the upcoming updated policy on dress code.

So it appears a stricter dress code is imminent on the LPGA. Is this a step in the right direction or going over the line in determining what LPGA players wear?