Jeongeun6 Lee moves into lead at U.S. Women's Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – It’s not a typo. Jeongeun6 Lee has a “6” in her name because there are six players with the same name in South Korea. Two of those players are in the field at the U.S. Women’s Open and one of them, No. 6, is tied for the clubhouse lead with Carlota Ciganda at 6-under 138.

“I’m always surprised when I play well,” said Lee through an interpreter, “and right now it’s my first time in LPGA and I’m really surprised that I played really well at the U.S. Open.”

Lee posted a second consecutive 69 on a rainy Trump National Golf Club to make waves in her first appearance in the United States. The 21-year-old South Korean admitted to feeling nervous on the biggest stage to date in her career.

Supporters from her “Lucky 6” fan club are surely following the action. In 14 starts on the Korean LPGA this season, Lee has 10 top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Lotte Rent-a-Car Ladies Open.

“She made some great par saves; she made some great putts,” said playing competitor Ryann O’Toole, who matched Lee’s 69. “I think that’s where she capitalized this week so far was whenever she got into trouble, she laid it up, but then she gave herself inside 5 feet.

O’Toole asked Lee about the “6” attached to her name and learned that the numbers were given out by age and that she’s the youngest.