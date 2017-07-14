Matt Kuchar swearing? No, but this video of added bleeps is hilarious

Matt Kuchar is a gentle fellow on the course and is never one to have an outburst involving profanities (at least on camera).

With that in mind, Skratch TV decided to put together a video bleeping Kuchar to jokingly make it seem like he’s swearing at certain points.

For those who watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you’re probably familiar with this concept via the show’s “This Week in Unnecessary Censorship” segment.

In Kuchar’s case, this extra bleeping proves to be hilarious.

Matt Kuchar doesn't swear on the course, so we decided to add some bleeps to spice things up. pic.twitter.com/y7YdUZSCLl — Skratch (@Skratch) July 14, 2017

This is just expertly done. There’s too many favorites to choose from here. What’s yours?