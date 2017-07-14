Michelle Wie withdraws from U.S. Women's Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open due to a neck injury. Wie stopped play in the second round after completing only one hole. She shot 73 in her opening round at Trump National Golf Club.

“The U.S. Women’s Open is by far one of my favorite tournaments and I was so looking forward to playing this event all year,” Wie said in a statement on twitter. “I so badly wanted to play today and the rest of this week. I have been battling a neck injury and have been receiving treatment everyday in order to be able to play. Unfortunately based on the short turnaround from last night’s round to this morning, I haven’t been able to recover enough to play to my full potential today. I am confident with continued treatment, I will be at 100 percent by the Scottish and British Open. Thank you all for your support and well wishes.”

Wie’s neck spasms first flared up during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion had limited practice in the days leading up to competition at Trump National. Wie was among the favorites this week after posting three top-4 finishes in her last four events and a tie for 20th at KPMG with a final-round 73.

She has yet to lock up a spot on Juli Inkster’s Solheim Cup team, currently sitting in a tie for seventh with Brittany Lang.