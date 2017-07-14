Live blog: 2017 John Deere Classic, Round 2

The PGA Tour is in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 4-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:19 a.m. ET): Sam Horsfield is tied for the lead! Horsfield birdies 10, 12 and 13 to rocket to 8 under. He still has 14 holes left in his round, too! He’s 20 years old and recently left after his sophomore year at Florida. Know, too, that he Monday qualified into this event.

UPDATE No. 1 (10:30 a.m. ET): Schniederjans has struggled so far on Day 2. He bogeyed his opening hole and has made seven pars since. He’s now one back and T-2 with Chad Campbell (through five). Sam Horsfield has birdied his opening hole (No. 10) to move to 6 under. Ben Crane is there, too, after eagling No. 2.

