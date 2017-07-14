Patrick Rodgers grabs 2-shot lead at John Deere Classic

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the John Deere Classic, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.:

LEADING: Is it Patrick Rodgers’ time? He may have bogeyed his final hole (the ninth), but everything before was brilliant. Rodgers played a 13-hole stretch (No. 14-8) in 8 under to fire a 7-under 64 and take a two-shot lead at 13 under. If you pay close attention to our fantasy expert picks, we’ve been touting Rodgers as a talent who could break out at any time. The 25-year-old is a former winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, shares the all-time victories record at Stanford with Tiger Woods and Maverick McNealy and won on the Web.com Tour in 2015 – a year after turning pro. His 2016-17 season on the PGA Tour hasn’t been smooth, as he’s missed 13 of 22 cuts. But one of those finishes was a T-4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shared the 54-hole lead. So there’s plenty of promise and now he’s in position again for his first win. There are some key names right behind him, and Rodgers is still pretty inexperienced in the lead on the PGA Tour. But there’s no doubt the guy at the top has plenty of firepower.

CHASING: Bryson DeChambeau, who also had some outstanding accomplishments in his college days, makes five late birdies to close in 5-under 30, shoot 65 and put himself solo second at 11 under. Remember, DeChambeau is only one of five players to win the NCAA Championship and U.S. Amateur in the same year (doing so in 2015). Zach Johnson, the 2012 John Deere Classic champion who has five other top-3 finishes at this event, stays in the mix. He’s 10 under and T-3 after a 67. Charles Howell III, one of two 18-hole co-leaders, posts 69 and is also T-3. Chesson Hadley, an emotional winner last week on the Web.com Tour, shoots 64 to jump 32 spots to a tie for fifth at 9 under. Kevin Tway rockets 50 spots to that same number thanks to a 63.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This pitch-in birdie at the third helped continue Rodgers’ incredible run during Friday’s second round.

QUOTABLE: “I played the hole great. I roasted a 3-wood into a divot, I hit it on the green, and (my first two) putts hit spike marks. So nothing I can do about that.” – Rodgers, talking about his closing three-putt bogey at No. 9

SHORT SHOTS: Kevin Kisner posts a 65, moving up 28 spots to a tie for ninth at 8 under. … Scott Stallings shoots 64 to rocket 64 spots from T-75 to T-11 at 7 under. Jonathan Byrd, the 2007 champion here, fires a 65 to jump 44 spots into a tie for 11th at 7 under, and Martin Flores does the same. … Ollie Schniederjans, the other 18-hole co-leader, plummets to T-29 at 5 under thanks to a second-round 74. … The recently graduated McNealy also finds himself at 5 under after a 68. He’s tied for the low amateur spot with Illinois’ Nick Hardy, who fired a 66 despite a final-hole bogey at No. 9. … Sam Horsfield, the 20-year-old former Florida player who recently turned pro, was tied for the lead at one point Friday but played his final 12 holes in 5 over to finish at 3 under and a tie for 55th. … Steve Stricker shoots a Friday 67 to jump 41 spots and make the cut on the number. He’s a three-time champion at this event. … Stricker’s one of several to make the cut on the number, as 13 finish in a tie for 70th at that 2-under number. Past John Deere champions Brian Harman (2014) and Sean O’Hair (2005) are among that group. … Defending champion Ryan Moore misses the cut. He goes 74-71 to finish at 3 over. … Angel Cabrera withdraws in Round 2 due to a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. ET before CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.