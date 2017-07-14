Rory McIlroy's struggles continue with another missed cut at Scottish Open

Another week, another disappointing finish for World No. 4 Rory McIlroy.

The 28-year-old McIlroy shot 1-under 71 Friday in Round 2 of the Scottish Open, missing the cut at 1 over par for the tournament. McIlroy shot 2-over 74 Thursday after missing the cut at last week’s Irish Open.

That makes it three missed cuts in the last four starts for McIlroy, including a missed cut at last month’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills. He finished T-17 at the Travelers Championship thanks to a final-round 64 the following week, but did some serious equipment tinkering by using three different putters in three days.

He also missed time due to a rib injury earlier this summer, backing out of the Memorial and BMW PGA Championship.

McIlroy has four top 10s this season on the PGA Tour, but his T-17 finish at the Travelers was his best result since a T-7 finish at the Masters in April. It’s been nearly 10 months since McIlroy last won at the 2016 Tour Championship, and he’s certainly not at his best entering next week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Still, McIlroy insisted prior to the Scottish Open that he’s closer than it looks.

“It’s hard to sit up here and stand in front of a camera every single time and say to you guys it’s close, because I sound a bit like a broken record after a few weeks. But really, it’s not far away,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “I’m positive about it. I’m excited about my game. I feel like I’m doing a lot of good things. And again, it’s just putting it all together, not just for one day but for four days. And not just for four days, but to do it week in and week out.”