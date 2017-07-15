Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2017 John Deere Classic, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

John Deere Classic tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (12:16 p.m. ET): The leaders are off soon. So far from behind, Daniel Berger has started birdie-birdie-birdie to move to 9 under. Kevin Streelman goes eagle-birdie at Nos. 2 and 3 to put himself at 9 under, too. Jamie Lovemark starts birdie-birdie to move to 9 under as well.

