Live blog: 2017 John Deere Classic, Round 3

The PGA Tour is in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday-Sunday 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.
John Deere Classic tracker
UPDATE No. 1 (12:16 p.m. ET): The leaders are off soon. So far from behind, Daniel Berger has started birdie-birdie-birdie to move to 9 under. Kevin Streelman goes eagle-birdie at Nos. 2 and 3 to put himself at 9 under, too. Jamie Lovemark starts birdie-birdie to move to 9 under as well.
