Patrick Rodgers takes 54-hole lead at John Deere Classic

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the John Deere Classic, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.:

LEADING: A new day, but the same question: Is it Patrick Rodgers’ time? The 25-year-old makes five birdies on Saturday to post a 3-under 68. Another beautiful round, and he’s now 16 under through 54 holes and boasting a two-shot lead. Rodgers is a former winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, shares the all-time victories record at Stanford with Tiger Woods and Maverick McNealy and won on the Web.com Tour in 2015 – a year after turning pro. His 2016-17 season on the PGA Tour hasn’t been smooth, as he’d missed 13 of 22 cuts prior to this week. But one of those finishes was a T-4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Now that he’s the solo 54-hole leader, can he close? If so, Rodgers will have his first PGA Tour win and a spot into the Open Championship, as the top finisher at the John Deere Classic not already exempt into the Open earns a place at Royal Birkdale (as long as that finish is in the top 5, too). The Open would mark Rodgers’ second major championship appearance, with his debut resulting in a T-46 at the 2016 U.S. Open.

CHASING: Daniel Berger shoots 8-under 63 to jump 19 spots to a tie for second at 14 under. Scott Stallings eagles 17 to post a second straight 64, as he puts himself to 14 under as well. Nicholas Lindheim is solo fourth at 13 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Such a cool shot. Kelly Kraft hits one right from the grandstand at the par-5 17th and gets it back into play. He ends up making par on the hole.

.@kkraft11's tee shot on 17 was just a bit off line … He still made par. 😮 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFE07TEtUc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2017

QUOTABLE: “You have to keep the pedal down all day.” – Patrick Rodgers

SHORT SHOTS: Jamie Lovemark posts 66 to move into a tie for fifth at 12 under. Bryson DeChambeau finds himself there as well after a third-round 70. … Rick Lamb was 9 under in his round through 12 holes Saturday. He cooled off with four pars and a closing bogey, but that’s still an 8-under 63. Lamb jumps 47 spots to a tie for eighth at 11 under. … Zach Johnson, the 2012 JDC champion, goes from right in this to on the very edge of contention. He shoots a 70 to move to 11 under. He goes from T-3 to T-8. … Brian Harman, the 2014 JDC champion, birdies eight of his first 13 holes on his way to a 63. He’s now 10 under and T-18, moving up 52 spots. … McNealy, formerly of Stanford, and Illinois’ Nick Hardy both shoot 69 and find themselves T-44. They lead the amateur contingent this week. … Sam Horsfield, the 20-year-old recently turned pro, is also T-44 at 7 under thanks to a 67. … Bubba Watson shoots 68 and is T-57 at 6 under. … With 81 players making the cut, some players are knocked out Saturday as the field is reduced to top 70 and ties. Davis Love III and Sean O’Hair (2005 JDC champion) are among the notables to get an MDF.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. ET before CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.