VIDEO: Pro golf's best try left-handed swings, and some are really good

It’s tough to understand just how good the stars of the PGA and European tours are.

A good lesson? Watching them swing from the opposite side.

The European Tour decided to have a competition ahead of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open where right-handed players in the field tried their hand at left-handed golf.

The game of choice: A closest to the pin contest at a par 3. Deemed the Left Handed Challenge, this was a pretty fun experiment and eye-opening to just how good some of these guys are from the opposite side.

Then again, that shouldn’t be a total surprise. We’ve shown before how good Jason Day looked left-handed and of fellow righty Seamus Power’s incredible ability when swinging lefty.

But this video also showed that some pros have a lot of work in progress on this front. Plenty of humor and amazing artistry here. Enjoy:

Introducing the Left Handed Challenge 🤚🏼🎯 pic.twitter.com/lISUdfzINl — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 14, 2017

As you can see, Henrik Stenson won the contest by knocking it to two feet – despite his proclamation pre-shot, “Let’s see how rubbish I am left-handed, I know I ain’t good.”

Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn, Haydn Porteous and Brett Rumford also proved to be quite good as left-handers.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter (his reaction was hilarious) proved particularly inept here.

Overall, what a great idea and so fun to watch. The logical next step: Gather those rare left-handers and film them hitting righty.

We don’t think Phil Mickelson would mind.