VIDEO: Kelly Kraft hits from insane location at John Deere, makes par

Kelly Kraft took the road less traveled on his way to par at No. 17 Saturday at the John Deere Classic.

Kraft sprayed his tee shot wide left and ended up taking a drop on top of a walkway behind a hospitality tent, hitting from the carpeted surface roughly 8-10 feet above the ground as spectators looked on from below.

.@kkraft11's tee shot on 17 was just a bit off line … He still made par. 😮 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFE07TEtUc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2017

Phil Mickelson has mastered the art of the cart path wedge shot and Wesley Bryan went driver off the deck of what looked like a dirt road en route to a birdie earlier this year at the Wells Fargo, but the elevation change involved with Kraft’s hospitality tent shot is a wrinkle you won’t see every day.

Here’s a different view from course-level.

That’s a pro’s par save right there.