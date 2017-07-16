VIDEO: Bryson DeChambeau holes winning birdie putt and then goes nuts

What. A. Statement.

Bryson DeChambeau closes in 6-under 30, finishing birdie-birdie as well, to capture the John Deere Classic for his first PGA Tour win.

What side-saddle controversy?

DeChambeau can look past all the detractors now that he’s a PGA Tour winner, especially with how he did it.

The 23-year-old had a 14-footer for birdie at the 72nd to tie the lead, and it would turn out to be the winning stroke.

DeChambeau knew how much this putt meant, and watch his incredible reaction after he drains it.

The run of a lifetime!@b_dechambeau buries a birdie on 18 to tie the lead with a back-nine 30! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pFQjHizXca — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2017

Soak this one in, Bryson. OK, well not too long as you now have an Open Championship date this week. A good problem to acquire after such a satisfying win.