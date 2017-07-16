Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What Bryson DeChambeau said after winning the John Deere Classic

Bryson DeChambeau emphatically won the John Deere Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory.

It included this stellar birdie putt at the 72nd and a great reaction.

Here’s what DeChambeau, 23, had to say after this monumental win.

• • •

On what this victory means:

“I’ve just been working so hard my whole life to try and do this, and to finally have it happen at the John Deere, where I started pretty much a couple of years ago, is just incredible.”

On whether this win validates his unorthodox style:

“I think that’s the true meaning behind what I try and do is I show everybody that look there’s plenty of ways to do it and I like doing it my way and I feel comfortable doing it my way. Whatever way you want to do it out there, you can do it.”

On earning an Open Championship spot with the win:

“Let’s go! I can’t believe it!”

Here’s DeChambeau’s winner’s press conference:

