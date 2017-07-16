VIDEO: European Tour player makes the classic hole-in-three

One of the most underrated moments in the history of golf has to come from Fred Couples.

Aces get their fair share of attention, but the hole-in-three is actually more rare.

Couples had the most memorable one, completing his at the island 17th at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course during the 1999 Players Championship.

Few are as cool as Couples, including Ryan Fox – but the New Zealander now has a hole-in-three of his own.

On Sunday at the Scottish Open, Fox hit his tee shot deep into some gorse at the par-3 sixth at Dundonald Links.

Thinking his ball could be lost, Fox played a provisional from the tee. Now he would be hitting three, and bogey or worse appeared inevitable.

Well, unless he could hole out from there for par. Remarkably, that’s exactly what he did.

H̶O̶L̶E̶-̶I̶N̶-̶O̶N̶E̶ ̶F̶O̶R̶ ̶R̶Y̶A̶N̶ ̶F̶O̶X̶!̶ Regulation par for Ryan Fox 😬 pic.twitter.com/eDGCzRiT5t — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 16, 2017

Standard par and what a memory this is to have.

But Boom Boom’s was still cooler.