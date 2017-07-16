Live blog: 2017 John Deere Classic, final round

The PGA Tour is in Silvis, Ill., for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.

• • •

UPDATE No. 4 (1:37 p.m. ET): Stricker birdies 14 as well for his third straight birdie. After rolling in that 6-footer, he’s now tied for the lead at 16 under. He may still need to birdie out, though, or close to have a chance.

Regardless, remarkable. Stricker started the final round eight back, but he also made the cut on the number and was 3 over through eight holes in Round 1.

Steve Stricker is now 187-under par at the @JDCLASSIC all-time. He made the cut on the number. He's also tied for the lead.

UPDATE No. 3 (1:22 p.m. ET): Steve Stricker! The three-time champion here is making a stunning charge. Birdies at Nos. 12 and 13 boost him to 7 under for the round and 15 under overall. That’s right, he’s ONE back. Now, before we get you too hyped, we’ve got to think with the way the course is playing, the winning score will be close to 20 under. So Stricker probably still needs to play his final five boles in something like 3 or 4 under to have a chance.

Can he make it 4?! Walk it in, captain. One back.

UPDATE No. 2 (12:53 p.m. ET): Morgan Hoffmann is 8 under on his final round and 14 under overall! Just two back, but he has two holes left and it’s highly doubtful the winning number will be the current lead of 16 under (think closer to 20 under). Brian Harman, though, is now 14 under after starting Sunday birdie-eagle-par-par-birdie. He won this tournament just three years ago!

Morgan Hoffmann is -8 thru 16 now -14 overall. Steve Stricker (!!) is -5 thru 10 and -13… who's ready for a fun final round @JDCLASSIC ?!

UPDATE No. 1 (11:17 a.m. ET): Some good scores out there early. Y.E. Yang and Morgan Hoffmann are both out in 5-under 30 to reach 11 under. Steve Stricker starts birdie-birdie-birdie to also reach 11 under.

• • •

