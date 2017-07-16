VIDEO: Seve Ballesteros' iconic winning putt at '84 British Open gets Lego treatment

Lego depictions of famous golfing events never gets old.

Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been the purveyor of these.

Recently, he gave us a Lego re-creation of Justin Rose’s epic closing hole-out at the 1998 Open Championship.

Before that, there was his depiction of Lego Graham DeLaet. He also gave us footage of Lego Tiger Woods jarring his famous chip-in at the 2005 Masters. And there was the Lego version of Payne Stewart’s winning putt at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Anyway, he’s at it again.

Jacobs offers up a Lego re-creation of Seve Ballesteros’ winning birdie putt (and his famous reaction) at the 72nd hole at St. Andrews at the 1984 Open Championship.

Enjoy…

It’s too bad that Ballesteros has passed. But Seve’s magic on the golf course is timeless.