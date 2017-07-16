VIDEO: Gary Player is performing backflips at age 81

Gary Player never seems to let his age get in the way.

The South African is 81 years old and yet continues to amaze with his athletic ability as an incredible fitness regime has kept him maybe as sprightly as your average 40-year-old.

(In fact, Player feels he still retains 90 percent of the energy he had when he was 40.

So when we tell you that Player is out there doing backflips in the water, it’s probably not a huge surprise. But we’ve still got to show this to you in all its glory.

‪Age is just a number & we are only as old as those surrounding you #grandchildrenschallenge #playerfamily‬ A post shared by Gary Player (@gary.player) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Let’s be frank, it’s not perfect execution. But this dude is 81 years old and still looking pretty darn athletic.

With Arnold Palmer passing last year, we’re glad this member of the Big Three is still living large.