Winner's bag: Bryson DeChambeau, John Deere Classic

The clubs Bryson DeChambeau used to win the 2017 John Deere Classic:
DRIVER: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra King LTD (14.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85 X shaft
IRONS: Cobra King Utility Iron (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 X shaft; Cobra King Forged One Length (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 130X shafts
WEDGES: Cobra King V Grind (50, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 130X shafts
PUTTER: SIK Kinematics prototype
BALL: Bridgestone B330-S
Comments