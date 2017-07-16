Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's bag: Bryson DeChambeau, John Deere Classic

Bryson DeChambeau's Cobra golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's bag: Bryson DeChambeau, John Deere Classic

Equipment

Winner's bag: Bryson DeChambeau, John Deere Classic

The clubs Bryson DeChambeau used to win the 2017 John Deere Classic:

DRIVER: Cobra King LTD Pro (8.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 75X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra King LTD (14.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85 X shaft

IRONS: Cobra King Utility Iron (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 X shaft; Cobra King Forged One Length (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 130X shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King V Grind (50, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 130X shafts

PUTTER: SIK Kinematics prototype

BALL: Bridgestone B330-S

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home