Brandon Mancheno chases second U.S. Junior medal, at Flint Hills

Live scoring

Two years after winning the stroke-play qualifying medal at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Colleton River Plantation, Brandon Mancheno has a second U.S. Junior medal in his sights.

Mancheno, an 18-year-old Auburn signee from Jacksonville, Fla., shot 8-under 63 on Monday in the first round at Flint Hills National in Andover, Kan. Mancheno made seven birdies and an eagle on a tough Flint Hills layout.

USC signee Kaito Onishi shot the next best score of the day, a 6-under 65.

Other notable scores: Austin Eckroat (66), Eugene Hong (68), Cole Hammer (68), Davis Shore (69), defending champ Min Woo Lee (69) and defending runner-up Noah Goodwin (71).

The top 64 players after Tuesday’s second round advance to match play, which begins Wednesday.