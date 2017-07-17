Brice Garnett captures Utah Championship for 1st Web.com Tour win

FARMINGTON, Utah — Brice Garnett won the Web.com Tour’s Utah Championship on Sunday at Oakridge Country Club to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season.

Garnett won for the first time on the tour, closing with a 6-under 65 in 98-degree heat for a one-stroke victory over Abraham Ancer (63), Austin Cook (65) and Rob Oppenheim (69).

Garnett earned $126,000 to jump from 57th to 12th on the money list with $182,554, with the top 25 after the final six regular-season events earning PGA Tour cards.

“First win out here is huge,” Garnett said. “It gets me over that magical number, and it’s hard. It’s hard to win on any tour, and it’s hard to win knowing that there’s a little carrot at the end of the road of going to the PGA Tour. It feels great, and I worked my butt off for two years, and to be going back is really, really special.”

Garnett took a share of the lead for the first time with a birdie at the par-5 15th. He grabbed the outright lead on the par-4 16th with a wedge to 4 feet for birdie, and parred the final two.

“I feel like it’s kind of been a while coming,” Garnett said. “Everything just kind of went my way and that’s what happens when you win. Just extremely happy.”

The 33-year-old former Missouri Western State player spent most of the past three seasons on the PGA Tour, finishing 177th last year in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ancer also secured a PGA Tour card, earning $52,267 to move from 12th to fifth with $213,129.

“It’s incredible, man,” Ancer said. “That was the goal at the beginning of the year and now that it’s secured, it’s great. All the work has been paying off, and I’ve been staying patient. I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Jacques Blaauw, tied for the third-round lead with Oppenheim after a course-record 61, shot a 70 to tie for fifth at 19 under with Nate Lashley (65), Blake Adams (66), Ben Silverman (67) and Denny McCarthy (69).

